Yvonne Hollenbeck: Branding Day Changes

Like most everything, ranch work has experienced many changes, so branding time is of no exception.

Branding livestock is not done in many regions, especially east of ranch country, but for those of us who live and operate in the brand area, branding time can become an important event. By “brand area,” I will explain that many agricultural states have areas where it is a law that all cattle must be marked with a brand that is issued and regulated by a State Brand Board. In South Dakota, for instance, most of the Western half of the state is under that jurisdiction. Many registered brands have been passed down through generations to the present-day owners. Not only do ranchers brand their livestock as regulated, but willingly do so to aid them in claiming ownership in the event of a mix-up caused by weather events or broken fences, etc. This is also important in identifying ownership of livestock in the event of theft.

Naturally, branding cattle can be quite work intensive. Young calves are taken away from their protective mothers, either by roping or sorting them into a pen, where they are not only branded, but they usually receive various vaccines and the bull calves are castrated, all requiring multiple people. They are then reunited with the mother cows, and the normal routine of cattle ranching commences. So, those who do not live in a brand area are probably wondering, “How has that process changed through the years.”

Actually, the process of branding (or working) cattle has not changed a whole lot, but when I mention, “work involved,” I don’t believe any rancher or cowhand or man that ever worked on a branding crew has worked any harder than the women on the ranches, however, there is little mention of the women and their part of branding day. This could be simply because their work involved much more, than a day or two to prepare. History books and magazines contain many photos of various aspects of brandings being held in corrals, men a-horseback, or a rancher standing in front of a herd of fine-looking Hereford cattle, but how often have you ever seen a photo of the exhausted-appearing woman standing before her cookstove with a spread of homemade pies and food displayed on a counter? I have never seen any…none…zip. I recall an aged ranch wife, Elaine Moreland of Merriman, Nebraska, telling me how she missed the old branding days, saying, “I was always up early cooking, and when the sun was rising I would see horseback riders coming over the hills to our place to help with our branding.” She went on to tell how the neighbors always rode horseback to help as they did not pickups and horse trailers as they do today. No matter how many fellows came to help, you can bet Elaine (and other ranch women) put on quite a spread of delicious homemade food, and this was also during a time when there were no instant potatoes, prepared gravy, cake mixes, store-bought pie crust, etc. Everything was made from scratch. There were no paper plates and plastic utensils; no dish washers and electric mixers. Many ranches did not have electricity or running water until the early 1950s. We can only imagine the work that Elaine Moreland and many just like her endured to feed a branding crew.

As the years progressed, a lot of people began attending brandings and they became a social gathering. The purpose of the branding has remained the same but helpers no longer ride horseback to attend them. Many cars, pickups and horse trailers filled ranch yards to capacity and four-wheelers now outnumber horses at many brandings. Other than that, everything remains basically the same including the fact that the ranch women are still entrusted with the task of feeding everyone. The only changes is that those women now have modern kitchens and appliances but, in my opinion after feeding branding crews for over 50 years, they are still the most underrated asset to any branding.