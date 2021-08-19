Breeders Dynasty Premier Horse Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Aug. 7, 2021
Location: Webb Ranch, Isabel, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
43 Performance and Ranch Horse Prospects – $14,375
Butch and Stephanie Webb and the crew at Webb ranch presented a fantastic set of arena and ranch prospects for their Breeders Dynasty Premier Horse Sale. This was an incredible line-up of arena bred yearlings, two- and three-year-olds with a finished barrel horse in the mix. The pedigrees of the horses in this sale will rival most any sale in the region if you are looking for arena bred horses.
Sale highlights:
Lot 28, One Wild Dash, 2010 sorrel gelding by Dash Ta Fame x First Down Dash and Just A Wildone x Three Oh’s Wild. Finished barrel horse, gentle enough to make a Jr barrel horse, but strong and fast enough to content in college and beyond. Sold to Will Hougen, SD for $35,000.
Lot 37, Sweet Kisses, 2/2019 Palomino filly by Kiss My Hocks x Tempting Dash and Vanilas Sudden Fame x Dash Ta Fame to Steve Elliott, FL for $29,000.
Lot 4, Cash Me Out Front, 4/2020 sorrel filly by Blazin Jetolena x Lenas Sugar Daddy and Famous Wildone x Dash Ta Fame, to Rob Bondurant, AL for $27,000.
Lot 5, Dark Forces, 6/2019 smokey black stallion by Darkelly x First Down Kelly and Vanilas Sudden Fame x Dash Ta Fame to Delbert Woodward, SD for $25,000.
Lot 3, Breakin Da Bank, 4/2019 sorrel stallion by PC Frenchmans Hayday x Sun Frost and Famous Wildone x Dash Ta Fame to Broken Heart Ranch, SD for $24,000.
Lot 27, Nilli Vanili, 3/2019 palomino filly by Vanila Viper x Dash Ta Fame and Blazin Black Jet x Blazin Jetolena to Teena Odom, MS for $24,000.
