TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 7, 2021

Location: Webb Ranch, Isabel, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

43 Performance and Ranch Horse Prospects – $14,375

Butch and Stephanie Webb and the crew at Webb ranch presented a fantastic set of arena and ranch prospects for their Breeders Dynasty Premier Horse Sale. This was an incredible line-up of arena bred yearlings, two- and three-year-olds with a finished barrel horse in the mix. The pedigrees of the horses in this sale will rival most any sale in the region if you are looking for arena bred horses.

Sale highlights:

Lot 28, One Wild Dash, 2010 sorrel gelding by Dash Ta Fame x First Down Dash and Just A Wildone x Three Oh’s Wild. Finished barrel horse, gentle enough to make a Jr barrel horse, but strong and fast enough to content in college and beyond. Sold to Will Hougen, SD for $35,000.

Lot 37, Sweet Kisses, 2/2019 Palomino filly by Kiss My Hocks x Tempting Dash and Vanilas Sudden Fame x Dash Ta Fame to Steve Elliott, FL for $29,000.

Lot 4, Cash Me Out Front, 4/2020 sorrel filly by Blazin Jetolena x Lenas Sugar Daddy and Famous Wildone x Dash Ta Fame, to Rob Bondurant, AL for $27,000.

Lot 5, Dark Forces, 6/2019 smokey black stallion by Darkelly x First Down Kelly and Vanilas Sudden Fame x Dash Ta Fame to Delbert Woodward, SD for $25,000.

Lot 3, Breakin Da Bank, 4/2019 sorrel stallion by PC Frenchmans Hayday x Sun Frost and Famous Wildone x Dash Ta Fame to Broken Heart Ranch, SD for $24,000.

Lot 27, Nilli Vanili, 3/2019 palomino filly by Vanila Viper x Dash Ta Fame and Blazin Black Jet x Blazin Jetolena to Teena Odom, MS for $24,000.

The Webb Ranch crew hosted the Breeders Dynasty Premier Horse sale at the Webb Ranch near Isabel SD. Photo by SJ Equine Promotions



Sweet Kisses, a beautiful palomino filly by Vanila Viper sold for $29,000 at the Breeders Dynasty Premier Horse Sale. Photo by SJ Equine Promotion



High caliber arena prospects like this sold to buyers across the nation at the Breeders Dynasty Premier Horse Sale. Photo by SJ Equine Promotion

