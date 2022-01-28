Breyer to retire from Supreme Court, creating opening
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced today he will retire.
Breyer is 83 and the senior member of the Supreme Court, The Washington Post noted.
President Biden has promised to nominate a Black woman to the court, and Breyer’s retirement gives Biden an opportunity to fulfill that promise, The New York Times noted.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., praised Breyer as “an outstanding and well-respected justice and has been a pivotal vote on many key issues from health care to abortion to the environment.”
Feinstein added, “With six months until Justice Breyer departs the court, the Senate Judiciary Committee will have ample time to hold hearings on President Biden’s nominee. I look forward to this process and trust President Biden will name a worthy successor to fill Justice Breyer’s seat.”
–The Hagstrom Report
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
USDA deadline for livestock disaster assistance is January 31
The Agriculture Department has issued a reminder to ranchers and livestock producers that the deadline for applications for financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) for 2021 grazing losses due to a qualifying drought or…