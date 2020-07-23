Brian Curtis Memorial Bullriding: Aug 15

When Brian Curtis died suddenly in early December of 2019, the shock was extreme amongst family and friends. He was only 39. Soon after his death, a group of friends and family were sitting around talking about him and his life, and the idea of a bull riding in his memory was brought up.

After many months of planning, that group and some others, have made that idea come to fruition. The 1st Annual Brian Curtis Memorial Bullriding will be August 15, at the Black Hills Roundup Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. It’s appropriate, as Brian rode many head, from sheep to steers and finally, PRCA bulls, in that arena.

Brian’s sister, Karisa Curtis, Belle Fourche, S.D., says “Brian always wanted to help kids and taught bullriding at some clinics. Many of those grown kids are going to be riding bulls at this event in his memory.”

The Memorial is also a fundraiser. Brian was a working man and left little for his three kids when he passed so suddenly, so, this bull riding will put money into a fund for his kids to use to further their educations. His kids are Noah Nixon, Alzada, Mont., Oaklee and Bayzen Curtis, Fruitdale, S.D.

The bullriding, sanctioned by TPBR, will feature the excellent stock of Bothwell, Burch, Nixon and Weischedel, all donated, as well as the talents of the bullfighters. The event will also feature Mutton Bustin’ for the smaller set and live music after it’s over. The calcutta will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the bullriding will begin at 6:00 p.m.

“I know I’m going to leave someone out, because so many helped with this, but I sure want to thank Keith Anderson, Gabby Bush, Travis Bechen, Thad and Rachel Bothwell, Andrew Coughlin, Brian’s son Noah Nixon, and his younger kids Oaklee and Bayzen. I am thankful for them and blessed beyond measure by their help and support,” says Karisa.

So, in memory of a man who absolutely loved bull riding, be in Belle Fourche, S.D. the evening of August 15 and support a good cause in the process. It will be a good show!

To enter, call Karisa Curtis at 605-639-3143.