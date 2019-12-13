Bridger Chambers wins Round 4with 3.6-second run

Steer wrestler Bridger Chambers is developing quite a liking for the Wrangler NFR.

After earning $135,583 in his NFR debut last year, he’s not letting off the gas pedal in his return trip.

Chambers won Round 4 Sunday with a 3.6-second run. He’s earned $61,756 through four rounds at the NFR.

“Oh, man, that’s pretty exciting,” Chambers said about his first career Wrangler NFR round win and subsequent victory lap. “I don’t know how you can describe it to anybody, but I was just trying to soak it all in. It happens so fast, and I was just excited. It was a very special moment.”

Chambers is keeping things in perspective the remainder of the week as he chases a gold buckle.

“I guess the goal and game plan is to just run at every round and don’t back off,” Chambers said. “I don’t feel I have anything to lose, especially with the (broken) barrier in the mix. We’re going to keep running at them.”

Chambers is riding two-time Canadian Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year Tyson, owned by Curtis Cassidy, who is hazing for Chambers.

Ty Erickson leads the steer wrestling world standings with $174,273.

