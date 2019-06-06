Bring your Agronomy questions for SDSU Extension staff to answer

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension is hosting open house agronomy meetings in eight South Dakota locations, to address the current state of farming due to excessive moisture.

These meetings will be come-and-go style, with no formal presentations. Agriculture producers are encouraged to bring their questions and concerns regarding delayed planting, forages, cover crop mixtures, herbicides, insurance, etc. Experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide access to additional resources. SDSU ice cream will be provided and no registration is necessary.

Dates-Locations-Times

Armour: June 10, 2019, Douglas County Courthouse (706 Braddock St) Community Rm. from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tabor: June 10, 2019, Tabor Legion Hall (North Lidice Street) from 6 to 8 p.m.

Madison: June 12, 2019, Lake County 4-H Center (1000 Egan Ave S) from 2 to 4 p.m.

Marion: June 13, 2019, Marion Legion Hall (South Broadway Avenue) from 2 to 4 p.m.

Beresford: June 13, 2019: Southeast Research Farm (29974 University Road) from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mitchell: June 17, 2019, Mitchell Technical Institute, Nordby Trades Center (1800 E Spruce St) from 10 a.m. to Noon

Kimball: June 17, 2019, Kimball Legion Hall (Main Street) from 2 to 4 p.m.

Wessington Springs: June 18, 2019, Jerauld County Courthouse (205 Wallace Ave S) Community Rm. from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist at 605-995-7378 or sara.bauder@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension