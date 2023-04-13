Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch 2023 Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 1, 2023



Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND



Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar, Seth Weishaar, Scott Weishaar



Averages:

134 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $6,285

286 Commercial Open Angus Heifers avg. $1,759



Excellent sale for Steve and April Brooks and Ryan and Becky Brooks and their families. Top set of yearling Angus bulls sold very well to the crowd on hand. Also complementing the sale was a great set of commercial replacement heifers all sired by Brooks Angus bulls from Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch and several of their bull customers.



Lot 8, Brooks Resilient 241, February 15, 2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Basin Payweight 1682 sold to Wilson Angus, Watford City, ND, at $26,000.



Lot 25, Brooks Amidon 2374, March 15, 2022 son of Brooks Amidon 0231 x Basin Payweight 1682 to Ken Markegard, Hettinger, ND, for $12,000.



Lot 10, Brooks Resilient 2279, March 4, 2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x TEX Playbook 5437 to L Double Bar Ranch, Bowman, ND, for $11,000.



Lot 2, Brooks Stellar 227, February 14, 2022 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Poss Achievement to Hilltop Angus, Denton, MT, at $10,500.



Lot 5, Brooks Resilient 2202, February 16, 2022 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x Basin Payweight 1682 to Chris Smith, Milesville, SD, at $10,500.



Lukens Ranch, Medicine Lodge, KS got several Brooks Chalky Butte Angus bulls.

L Double Bar Ranch, Jerry and Larry Lambourn, longtime repeat Brooks Angus bull buyers. They also had a top set of commercial replacement heifers in the sale.

