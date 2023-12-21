Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 16, 2023

Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

95 Registered Bred Cows – $4,231

17 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,559

10 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,960





Steve and April Brooks along with Skeeter and Ryan and Becky Brooks held the Brooks Chalky Butte Ranch Female Sale at Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND. This was an age dispersal of all 2016 and 2017 born cows. These cows had proven themselves in the Brooks herd and several had produced bulls that topped the Brooks Angus bull sale. The younger cows in the sale were primarily later calving.



Top Females:

Lot 88, Ruby 6110 BCBR, March 18, 2016 daughter of Hoover Hawkeye bred to RR Powerball 9019 sold to Steve Smith, Lehi, UT for $7,500



Lot 1, Primrose 7399 BCBR, March 13, 2017 daughter of Basin Payweight 1682 bred to Kesslers Commodore 6516 to Bar J Angus, Brooten, MN for $6,750,



Lot 27, Forever 691 BCBR, March 10, 2016 daughter of Hoover Hawkeye bred to Sitz Accomplishment 720F to John and Darwin Latham, Camp Crook, SD for $6,000,



Lot 15, Princess 7390 BCBR, March 11, 2017 daughter of VAR Discovery 2240 bred to Sitz Domain 12371 to John and Darwin Latham, Camp Crook, SD $5,500.



Lot 18, Primrose 7110 BCBR, March 9, 2017 daughter of BOTTS Powerhouse 4666 bred to Kesslers Commodore 65616 to John and Darwin Latham, Camp Crook, SD for $5,500,



Latham Ranch from Camp Crook, SD picked up several Brooks Chalky Butte females





Gary Frisvold with Dylan Bergh, Lemmon, SD got a few Brooks females




