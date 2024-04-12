Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 6, 2024
Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar, Seth Weishaar, Scott Weishaar
Averages:
151 Yearling Bulls average $5,328
364 Commercial Open Heifers average $2,093
3 Ranch Geldings average $8,750
Brooks Chalky Butte Angus brought a very nice set of calving ease performance bulls to town for their annual production sale. Bulls are backed by breed leading genetics and a cow herd backed by generations of strict culling.
Again this year there was a large number of commercial replacement heifers sired by Brooks bulls from some of their bull customers. The heifers had all the pre-breeding shots and vet exams and as always a highlight of the sale.
Lot 1, Brooks Stellar 3239, Feb. 28, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Connealy National 390C to Lukens Angus, Medicine Lodge, KS for $17,000.
Lot 26, Brooks Amidon 3256, Mar. 2, 2023 son of Brooks Amidon 0231 x Connealy National 390C to Fuoss Angus Ranch, Draper, SD for $14,000.
Lot 27, Brooks Amidon 3253 SB, Mar. 1, 2023 son of Brooks Amidon 0231 x Brooks Payweight 6285 to L Double Bar Ranch, Bowman, ND for $13,500.
Lot 8, Brooks Stellar 3223, Feb. 26, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x GDAR Justified 862 to Fred Hoff, Baker, MT for $12,000.