Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch Production Sale

Date of Sale: April 6, 2024

Location: Bowman Livestock Marketing, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar, Seth Weishaar, Scott Weishaar

Averages:

151 Yearling Bulls average $5,328

364 Commercial Open Heifers average $2,093

3 Ranch Geldings average $8,750



Brooks Chalky Butte Angus brought a very nice set of calving ease performance bulls to town for their annual production sale. Bulls are backed by breed leading genetics and a cow herd backed by generations of strict culling.



Again this year there was a large number of commercial replacement heifers sired by Brooks bulls from some of their bull customers. The heifers had all the pre-breeding shots and vet exams and as always a highlight of the sale.



Lot 1, Brooks Stellar 3239, Feb. 28, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Connealy National 390C to Lukens Angus, Medicine Lodge, KS for $17,000.



Lot 26, Brooks Amidon 3256, Mar. 2, 2023 son of Brooks Amidon 0231 x Connealy National 390C to Fuoss Angus Ranch, Draper, SD for $14,000.



Lot 27, Brooks Amidon 3253 SB, Mar. 1, 2023 son of Brooks Amidon 0231 x Brooks Payweight 6285 to L Double Bar Ranch, Bowman, ND for $13,500.



Lot 8, Brooks Stellar 3223, Feb. 26, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x GDAR Justified 862 to Fred Hoff, Baker, MT for $12,000.

Lukens Ranch made the trip up from Kansas for some Brooks Chalky Butte Angus bulls.

Jerry and Larry Lambourn, L Double Bar Ranch, repeat Brooks Angus bull buyers and had a great set of commercial heifers in the sale.