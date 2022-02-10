Brooks, Engesser, Olson, McIntyre, others earn checks in Ft. Worth

2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Champions

Bareback Riding – Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 93 points, $20,000 (total $26,360)

Steer Wrestling – Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.9 seconds, $20,000 (total $24,260)

Breakaway Roping – Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 1.8 seconds, $20,000 (total $26,800)

Saddle Bronc Riding – Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 91.5 points, $20,000 (total $25,880)

Tie-Down Roping – Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 7.2 seconds, $20,000 (total $23,760)

Team Roping – Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil

4.2 seconds, $20,000 (total $25,093)

Barrel Racing – Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 16.08 seconds, $20,000 (total $24,520)

Bull Riding – Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 91.5 points, $20,000 (total $29,927)

The following are unofficial results from the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament’s Championship Round at the 125th edition of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Bareback Riding: 1, Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, 93 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s OLS Tubs Stevie Nicks, $20,000. 2, (tie) Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, Texas, and Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 89, $10,000 each. 3, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 88.5, $4,000.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 3.9 seconds, $20,000. 2, Payden McIntyre, Douglas, Wyo., 4.0, $12,000. 3, Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 5.2, $8,000. 4, Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 5.9, $4,000.

Breakaway Roping: 1, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 1.8 seconds, $20,000. 2, (tie) Taylor Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., and Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 1.9, $10,000 each. 3, Shelby Boisjoli, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, 2.1, $4,000.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 91.5 points on Macza Pro Rodeo’s OLS Tubs Get Smart, $20,000. 2, (tie) Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, and Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 87, $10,000 each. 3, Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, Texas, 85.5, $4,000.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla., 7.2 seconds, $20,000. 2, Quade Hiatt, Canyon, Texas, 7.5, $12,000. 3, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 8.4, $8,000. 4, Charlie Gibson, Midland, Texas, 8.5, $4,000.

Team Roping: 1, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 4.2 seconds, $20,000 each. 2, Jake Orman, Prairie City, Miss., and Brye Crites, Welch, Okla., 4.4, $12,000. 3, Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 4.6, $8,000. 4, Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., and Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan.,4.9, $4,000.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 16.08 seconds, $20,000. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.24, $12,000. 3, Jordan Briggs, Tolar, Texas, 16.30, $8,000. 4, Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 16.38, $4,000.

Bull Riding: 1, Sage Steele Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 91.5 points on 4L-Diamond S Rodeo’s Space Unicorn, $20,000. 2, Scottie Knapp, Moriarty, N.M., 90, $12,000. 3, Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 85, $8,000.

–PRCA