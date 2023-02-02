Brooks wins Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Xtreme Broncs Match

Rapid City, S.D., Jan. 28

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Chase Brooks, 84.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Professional Lunatic, $4,061; 2. Weston Patterson, 84, $3,113; 3. Shorty Garrett, 82.5, $2,301; 4. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Dawson Hay, 82, $1,218 each; 6. (tie) Leon Fountain and Ty Manke, 81.5, $609 each; 8. Cort Scheer, 81, $406. Total payoff: $13,536. Stock contractors: Summit Pro Rodeo, Sutton Rodeos, Burch Rodeo, Mosbrucker Rodeos and Stace Smith Pro Rodeos. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Northrop. Officials: Wade Berry, Bruce Keller and Craig Miller. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcer: Will Rasmussen. Specialty act: Maddie MacDonald. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankman: Brice Sutton. Pickup men: Donnie Moore and Brent Sutton. Music director: Jersey Jake Ostrum III. Photographer: Clay Guardipee.

Chase Brooks. Clay Guardipee | Courtesy photo

