Brown Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein





Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2024



Location: At the ranch near Center ND



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame



Averages:

49 Bulls Avg $5,939

13 Open Heifers $2,531

7 Bred Heifers $3,679



The Brown Family held their 26th annual production sale Feb 11, 2024, at their ranch. This was the best set of bulls the Browns have ever offered. A large crowd gathered and a great sale was had.

Top selling bulls

LOT 9 BROWN DECISION MAKER 3022 2-2-23 son of EXAR Declaration 1686B x Browns Barbara 1005 to Oak Row Angus, Iona, MI for $15,000.

LOT 51 BROWNS IGNITION 3032 2-6-23 son of SAV International 2020 x Browns Abigale 9036 to Tom Ryckman, Pollock, SD, for $12,000.

LOT 16 BROWNS ACHIEVER 3009 1-30-23 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x Browns Lady 1194 to Oak Row Angus, Iona, MI, for $10,750.

LOT 11 BROWNS RITO REVOLUTION 3121 3-9-23 son of SAV 707 Rito 9969 x Coleman Donna 066 to Jim Schafer Halliday, ND, for $10,500.

LOT 21 BROWN POWERFUL 3021 2-2-23 son of CFI Payout F408 x Brown Abigale 1008 to Jay Rashinski Carson, ND, for $8,750.

Top Selling Females

LOT 88 BROWN PRIMROSE 3004 1-27-23 daughter of SAV Quarterback 7933 x Brown Primrose 9076 to Brent Voss, Dexter, IA for $5,500.

LOT 112 BROWN BLACK JESTRESS 2223 4-8-22 daughter of Merit Monument 9106G x BAR Black Jestress 4607 (bred to Brown Exclaim 0176) to Tyler Fisher, Archer, IA for $4,300.



Tom Burke gives the opening statements. SRBrowns





It was a gorgeous Feb day to view the bulls. srbrownsBulls56







Scott Wolff from Wing ND picked up several Brown bulls SRBrownsBuyer43



