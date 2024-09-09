Brucellosis identified in Park County cattle herd, Wyoming Livestock Board hosts meetings in Park, Lincoln Counties

Routine brucellosis surveillance testing has identified a brucellosis-affected cattle herd in Park County. Laboratory testing was conducted at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory (WSVL), Laramie and results were confirmed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa.

The affected herd was quarantined following confirmation of test results. No contact herd quarantines are anticipated. The affected herd will undergo serial testing to meet the conditions of quarantine release. Testing of affected herds is a cooperative effort between herd owners, private veterinary practitioners, Wyoming Livestock Board (WLSB) personnel, and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Veterinary Services (VS) personnel.

Identification of brucellosis positive cattle is not uncommon within Wyoming’s Designated Surveillance Area (DSA), where a brucellosis reservoir in wildlife occasionally spills over into cattle. Required brucellosis surveillance for specified cattle in the DSA includes testing prior to leaving the DSA, and within 30 days prior to change of ownership.

Dr. Hasel acknowledges the difficult situation faced by the owner(s) of an affected herd. “We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and the extra effort from both the producer and their veterinarian,” says Dr. Hasel. She extends her thank you to all Wyoming’s DSA cattle producers and veterinarians. “The tireless attention to brucellosis mitigation and testing is vital to maintaining Wyoming’s brucellosis free state status, which in turn ensures profitable Wyoming cattle exports,” explains Dr. Hasel.

Two informational meetings on brucellosis, hosted jointly by WLSB, Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, and USDA APHIS, will be held this fall. See below for the meeting details. All livestock producers, veterinarians, extension specialists, meat processors, and others are encouraged to attend.

Park County Informational Brucellosis Meeting Tuesday, September 24, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Grizzly Hall Park County Library

1500 Heart Mountain Street

Cody, Wyoming

Lincoln County Informational Brucellosis Meeting

Thursday, October 3, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Town of Afton Civic Center

150 Washington Street Afton, Wyoming

Both meetings will be offered in person and via ZOOM. The ZOOM information for each meeting will be available on the WLSB website at https://wlsb.state.wy.us/public , the State of Wyoming Livestock Board Facebook page, and will be emailed to subscribers of WLSB email notifications. Those interested in signing up for WLSB email notifications can do so on the WLSB website.

For further information, please contact the Wyoming Livestock Board, 307.777.7515, email lsbbrucellosis-mitigation@wyo.gov , or call the Wyoming State Veterinarian, Dr. Hallie Hasel, 307.840.1389.

–Wyoming Livestock Board