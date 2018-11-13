Brucellosis infection reported in Teton County

Wyoming state veterinarian, Dr. Jim Logan, has been notified by the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory that there is a new case of brucellosis in a cattle herd in Teton County which is in the Wyoming Brucellosis Designated Surveillance Area (DSA). Serologic testing at both laboratories has shown reactor level results on five animals from one herd. Further testing, including bacterial culture, will be conducted to confirm serology results.

Logan, and assistant state field veterinarian, Dr. Thach Winslow, are working with the owner of the infected cattle and are conducting an epidemiologic investigation. The herd with known Brucella-positive animals is under quarantine at this time. No sexually-intact cattle can be moved from the quarantined premises until conditions of the quarantine release are met. At this time, Logan does not believe there are any additional herds epidemiologically linked to this case.

This case is not related to the case found in early October in Park County and there is no epidemiologic link between the two cases.

Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can cause cattle, elk, and bison to abort their pregnancies, typically late term. All of Wyoming's brucellosis cases since 1988 have been determined to have been caused by transmission from infected wildlife to cattle or domestic bison. For more information contact the Wyoming Livestock Board field office at 307-857-4140.

–Wyoming Livestock Board