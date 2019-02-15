Brucellosis update in Cody, Wyo.

The University of Wyoming Extension is hosting an informational brucellosis meeting for producers 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Cody Library, 1500 Heart Mountain St.

The meeting is open to the public and includes subjects related to the current status of the disease in Wyoming, its management, and livestock and wildlife. A light meal is also provided.

Information will be presented by Wyoming State Veterinarian Jim Logan, Bruce Hoar, brucellosis research coordinator for the University of Wyoming, and Eric Maichak, biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

For more information contact UW Extension educator Barton Stam at brstam@uwyo.edu, or call the Hot Springs County Extension Office, 307-864-3421.

–University of Wyoming