Bruner Angus Ranch 19 th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, Drake, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

63 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,024

34 Two Year-Old Angus Bulls – $6,441

20 registered Bred Angus Heifers – $2,948

15 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,948

29 Commercial Angus Open Heifers – $1,200

33 F1 Baldy Open Heifers – $1,233

Sale Highlights

What a great Sunday afternoon we had for the Bruner family and crew! A great crowd all around the pens and in the sale facility bid on a nice set of bulls and females

Lot 10 at $12,000 BAR NO DOUBT 0122, Dob 3-8-2020, Reg 19804778, Hoover No Doubt x BAR 2245 War Party 6112, sold to Delayne Musland, Edgeley, North Dakota

Lot 11 at $11,500 BAR NO DOUBT 0077 Dob 3-5-2020, Reg 19804735, Hoover No Doubt x BAR 2245 War Party, sold to Jim Rott Anamoose, North Dakota.

Lot 2 at $11,000 BAR CIRCUIT BREAKER 0134 Dob 3-10-2020, Reg 19806773, SAV Circuit Breaker 7236 x BAR Miss Weigh Up 5043, sold to Kristi and Kyle Jensen Denhoff, North Dakota.

Top selling Two Year – Old Bulls, Lot 65 at $12,000, BAR BOMBER 9400 4-12-2019, Reg 198889194, Casino Bomber N33 x Miss Wix 450 of Saf, sold to Mohnen Angus White Lake, South Dakota.

Lot 68 at $10,000, BAR 1682 PAYWEIGHT 9251 Dob 3-28-2019, Reg 19527879, Basin Payweight 1682, BAR War Party 1802, sold to James Boeshans, Beulah, North Dakota

Top selling Bred Heifer:

Lot 105 at $3,800 BAR MISS FINAL PRODUCT 9194, Dob 3-18-2019, Reg 19924904,, sold to Brian Larson, McClusky, North Dakota.