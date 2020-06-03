Bruner Angus Ranch Turn Out Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: June 1, 2020
Location: Rugby Livestock Auction, Rugby, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Vern Frey
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
38 Heifers – $1,369
47 total Bulls – $3,782
Bruner Angus had a great crowd for the Annual Turn out Bull Sale, showing off a great set of bulls and heifers
Lot 9 at $6,750, BAR Big Money 9227, Dob: 3-26-2019, Reg 19527884, Mohnen Big Money 1847 x BAR Miss Bulleyes 6801, sold to Kyle Jenson, Denhoff, ND.
Lot 36 at $6,500, BAR Rock 8209, Dob: 2-23-2018, Reg 19144256, K C F Bennett The Rock A473 x BAR Miss Sure Shot sold to , Delayne Musland, Edgely, ND.
Lot 4 at $5,750, BAR Bomber 9282 , Dob: 3-4-2019, Reg 19529392, Casino Bomber N33 x Miss Wix 125 of SAF, sold to, Robin Zeisch, Pettibone, ND.
Lot 35 at $5,500,BAR 6435 Payweight 8293, Dob 4-2-2018, Reg 19437505, BAR 1682 Payweight 6425R x Carlson Blackbird 6001, sold to Tracy Magstad, ND
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User