Bruner Angus Ranch Turn Out Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: June 1, 2020

Location: Rugby Livestock Auction, Rugby, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Vern Frey

Support Local Journalism Donate



Averages:

38 Heifers – $1,369

47 total Bulls – $3,782

Bruner Angus had a great crowd for the Annual Turn out Bull Sale, showing off a great set of bulls and heifers

Lot 9 at $6,750, BAR Big Money 9227, Dob: 3-26-2019, Reg 19527884, Mohnen Big Money 1847 x BAR Miss Bulleyes 6801, sold to Kyle Jenson, Denhoff, ND.

Lot 36 at $6,500, BAR Rock 8209, Dob: 2-23-2018, Reg 19144256, K C F Bennett The Rock A473 x BAR Miss Sure Shot sold to , Delayne Musland, Edgely, ND.

Lot 4 at $5,750, BAR Bomber 9282 , Dob: 3-4-2019, Reg 19529392, Casino Bomber N33 x Miss Wix 125 of SAF, sold to, Robin Zeisch, Pettibone, ND.

Lot 35 at $5,500,BAR 6435 Payweight 8293, Dob 4-2-2018, Reg 19437505, BAR 1682 Payweight 6425R x Carlson Blackbird 6001, sold to Tracy Magstad, ND