Bruner Angus Ranch – Turn out Bull Sale

A good crowd showed up for the Bruner Angus Turn Out sale.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: June 3, 2019

Location: Rugby Livestock Auction, Rugby, ND

Auctioneer: Vern Frey

Averages:

29 Angus Bulls – $4,828

19 Angus Open Commercial Heifers – $1,240

Lot 19 at $7,500, BAR Rock 8215, Dob 3-1-2018, Reg 19144279, KCF Bennett The Rock x BAR Sitz Upward 1220, sold to Terry Tonnesson, Towner, ND.

Lot 4 at $6,000, BAR +Resource 8332, Dob 3-8-2018, SAV Resource x 9101 Bextor BAR, sold to Dylan Jacobsen, Luverne, ND.

Also had 6 bulls at $5,500