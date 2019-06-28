Bryan Sanderson joins Alltech as U.S. beef species manager

Bryan Sanderson



[LEXINGTON, Ky.] – Alltech is committed to offering nutritional ingredients and solutions to the beef industry and is pleased to announce that Bryan Sanderson has joined the company as the U.S. beef species manager.

“We are looking forward to having Bryan join Alltech,” said CJ Tanderup, western U.S. business manager for Alltech. “With his wealth of experience in the livestock industry, he will be a great asset to our customers and our internal team.”

Prior to joining Alltech, Sanderson served as the director of agriculture development for the state of South Dakota. In this role, he led a team that provided low-interest financial programs to beginning and expanding ag producers, administered USDA grants, recruited new companies and producers to the state, and acted as a liaison between government and agriculture producers.

Sanderson is a graduate of South Dakota State University with a degree in animal science. Shaping his career and experience, he has held roles in production agriculture and with other respected agriculture companies; including Land O’Lakes and Cargill Animal Nutrition.

Sanderson, who will be based out of the Alltech South Dakota office in Brookings, can be reached at 605-626-1083 and bryan.sanderson@alltech.com.

–Alltech