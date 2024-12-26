Buck & Ball, Dec. 31, Gillette



GILLETTE, WY, December 19, 2024 – Following an incredible season marked by a sold-out crowd and thrilling rodeo action, the 22nd Annual Kissack Water & Oil New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball, presented by CINCH, is set to be one of the premier events on December 31, 2024. Don’t miss the chance to see top PRCA Cowboys, fresh from the National Finals in Las Vegas, compete for a record-breaking prize pool of $75,000 on the best NFR stock in the country. Rodeo fans and sponsors will be treated to exceptional talent in PRCA Bareback Riding, PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding, and PRCA Bull Riding.

Burch Rodeo is bringing the excitement straight from Las Vegas, featuring many top stock contractors that will provide outstanding bucking stock for the three events. The New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball will follow a long round and short round format. Each competitor will showcase their skills in the initial long round, with the top four riders in each event moving on to the short round, all vying for a share of over $75,000 in prize money throughout the night. This is a family-friendly rodeo event! Doors open at 4 PM on December 31, 2024, so you can enjoy delicious concessions from Pokey’s BBQ and your favorite cold beverages before the rodeo kicks off at 7 PM. After the final ride, the celebration continues with a LIVE concert featuring Chancey Williams to ring in the New Year! One ticket covers all the action!

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball can be purchased at both CBH Co-Op locations in Gillette, Ruff’s Bar in Rozet, and online at http://www.newyearsevebuckandball.com or http://www.cam-plex.com . While you’re securing your tickets, consider staying at one of our host hotels: Holiday Inn Express & Suites or Home2 Suites by Hilton. We look forward to seeing you at the rodeo!

Before the main event, the NYE Buck & Ball team will launch the two-day rodeo festivities on December 30, 2024, with the Annual TCRI Energy and Powder River Construction Bucking Horse Futurity. This event will showcase an exclusive selection of bucking horses from top contractors nationwide, featuring up to twenty elite teams and exceptional saddle bronc riders with 4- to 5-year-old bucking horses! Tickets will be available at the door. The evening doesn’t end there, join us for the New Year’s Eve Buck & Ball Calcutta and dinner in Central Pavilion, starting with live music from Brandon Anderson at 6 PM.

-Buck & Ball