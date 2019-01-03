Buck & Ball results
January 3, 2019
The Buck & Ball is held at the Gillette, Wyoming, Cam-plex every New Year's Eve. Challenging weather conditions didn't prevent cowboys, stock and fans from enjoying another great night of roughstock competition in 2018.
In the long go, $15,000 was paid out to the top 6 in each event, with a total payout of $45,000 in the long go.
The short go is set up in a "winner take all" style where the winner of each event went home with $6,000 plus their long go check.
2018 results:
Bareback Riding:
1. Shane O'Connell- 85
2. Joel Schlegel- 81.5
3. Tyler Nelson- 81.5
4. Seth Harwick- 76
Saddle Bronc Riding:
1. Spencer Wright-89.5
2. Mitch Pollock- 86.5
3. Jade Blackwell- 86.5
4. Taygen Schuelke- 84
Bull Riding:
1. Jeff Bertus-83
2. Dylan Duncan- 81.5
Futurity Stock Contractor- tie between Powder River & Sankee Pro Rodeo
Futurity Cowboy Winner- Louie Brunson
–Buck & Ball