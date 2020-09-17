Buck Naked Rodeo wins Eastern MT Ranch Rodeo Finals

On September 12, the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals were held as a one-day event in Terry, Montana. The event included a Youth Rodeo, Women’s Rodeo, Open Rodeo, and Ranch Bronc Ride. The Women’s and Youth teams each had four members. They competed in Team Branding, Team Penning, Team Doctoring, and Trailer Loading. The Open Teams consisting of five members competed in Team Branding, Team Penning, Team Doctoring, and Rustler’s Race.

The 12 Open Teams were MonDak Ranches, Lickety Split, Buck Naked, The Regulators, Williams Rope Horse, Steppler Ranch, -XL Ranches, The Cowpokes, Chance Abbott Horseshoeing, Blue Mountain Feeds, Rabbit Town Ranch, and Badly Scattered Cattle Co. The Winning Team was Buck Naked Rodeo from Jordan, MT. The team members were Trever Ross, Trevor Saylor, Courtney Phipps, Walt Phipps, and Chantz Weeding. Williams Rope Horses (Broadus, MT) placed second, Rabbit Town Ranch (Ashland, MT) placed third. Top Hand – Female was Sonnie Gartner (MonDak Ranches Team). Top Hand – Male was Pat O’Neill (Cowpokes Team). Top Horse – Alberto Rico (Steppler Ranch Team).

The three Women’s Teams were Whiteman Cattle Co., Big Horn Banditas, and Rocking S Saddle Shop. The Winning Team was Whiteman Cattle Co. out of Richey, MT. The team members were Shania Whiteman, Sonnie Gartner, Ava Beardsley, and Ellie Rankin. Top Hand – Heidi Peterman (Rocking S Saddle Shop Team) and Top Horse – Mesa Svedberg (Big Horn Banditas Team). The three Youth Teams were Whip N Ride, The Bandits, and Badlands Saddlery. The Winning Team was Whip N Ride consisting of the members of Todd Dixon, Luke Dixon, Cole Rehm, and Harley Porter.

All year round, dozens of teams compete for the chance to be crowned the “Year End Champions.” Every team that competes in an EMRRF sanctioned rodeo throughout the season earns points. The points are totaled at the conclusion of the Finals and a team is awarded with the highest cumulative points from the entire season. This year’s winners were the Steppler Ranch (Culbertson, MT) and consisted of the members Alex Munoz, Ruben Munoz, Alberto Rico, Wayne Dewitt, and Rainie Mullanix.

We had 8 bronc riders, Parker Mothershead, Garrett Thorgramson, Logan Vershoot, AJ Maassen, Jay Phipps, Travis Good, Josh Halko, and Sam Phipps. Jay and Josh tied for 1st/2nd each receiving scores of 74 points. AJ Maassen came in 3rd with 72 points.

We want to take a moment to thank all our sponsors, contractors, donors, competitors, spectators, and vendors for helping us make the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals a success! We look forward to seeing you next year!

– Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals