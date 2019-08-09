Bucks for Burke: Rosebud Rancherettes CattleWomen Club collecting funds for tornado victims

South Dakota CattleWomen (SDCW) are accepting ‘Bucks for Burke’ for the community of Burke, S.D. that received severe damage by a tornado earlier this week.

All donated funds will be given to the Rosebud Rancherettes CattleWomen Club to be donated as they see fit in the Burke community.

“The Rosebud Rancherettes have a long tradition of not just promoting beef but also their community, this is a small way for us to all help make an impact and give back,” said Evie Fortune, SDCW President.

South Dakota CattleWomen is a group of volunteer women from South Dakota who work together to promote the Beef Industry.

For more information, visit SDCW on Facebook or mail your donation to South Dakota CattleWomen, 38630 142nd Street, Warner, SD 57479.

–South Dakota Cattlewomen