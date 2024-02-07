Buckskin Beauty: Montana youth wins 2023 Lloyd Rypkema Memorial Horse Award

A Montana youth has been awarded the 2023 Lloyd W. Rypkema Memorial Horse.

Pendergrass, Roy, Montana, was honored with the award during the Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale in Rapid City on January 27.

At seventeen years of age, Pendergrass has been swinging a rope and riding ever since he could remember.

A team roper in the Montana High School Rodeo Association, he owns four horses: two rope horses, of which he trained the younger one, a three-year-old project horse, and the Rypkema horse, which is a yearling buckskin filly, Frost Mi Cattina.

Pendergrass hopes to turn the filly, which he will call Cattina, into a rodeo horse.

He is a self-taught horse trainer, with help from a subscription to the online library of Chris Cox. He purchased the subscription when he was in eighth grade, and he earned the money for the subscription by working on a fencing crew. He still has the same fencing job, where, in the winter, his duties include welding.

A high school senior at Roy High School, he plays football, basketball, is a member of the National Honor Society, and is on the honor roll. He is president of his local 4-H club and shows steers.

In addition to the welding and fencing job, he’s spent the past three summers working for a neighboring ranch, gathering pairs and bulls, preconditioning calves, and working cows. But the best days are on horseback, “when I was able to take my horse and dog with me to work,” he said.

Ever since Pendergrass saw the picture of the buckskin filly online, he wanted to apply for the horse.

“She looked super cute and like a good, stocky performance horse,” he said. “I’ve always wanted a buckskin.”

The horse, whose pedigree includes Frenchmans Guy and Sun Frost, is perfect, he said. “She has very good bloodlines.” He is grateful to the Open Box Rafter Ranch in Faith, South Dakota, for donating the filly.

This fall, Pendergrass will attend the University of Montana Western in Dillon, to major in business and minor in horsemanship. He has been accepted into the Natural Horsemanship program, with the goal of being able to break and train his own horses.

“My ultimate goal is to be able to communicate and work with my own horses,” he said. “I feel like it would be an invaluable skill to learn. It would be very satisfying to take a young horse and train it myself. It may take a lifetime of learning to master the skills necessary to be the most effective horse trainer, but I am very eager to learn.”

Pendergrass is the son of Pat and Jeanine Pendergrass; he has an older brother, Carter.

The Central States Fair Foundation donated $500 to Pendergrass for feed and expenses.

Lloyd W. Rypkema, a Pennington County, South Dakota rancher and businessman, passed away in 2010. He served in World War II, raised cattle and horses in Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota, and was community-minded, serving as county commissioner, school board member, and as a member of the South Dakota Stockgrowers, the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, and on the Pennington County Fair Board.

He helped many young people get a start in agriculture, running cattle or horses on a share basis or giving them a good heifer or mare or advice when asked.

