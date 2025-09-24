Budd Named Deputy Director of Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Joe-Budd-Headshot

CHEYENNE (SEPTEMBER 24, 2015) – Joe Budd was recently named Deputy Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) and started on September 22, 2025.

A sixth generation Wyomingite who grew up on a ranch outside Lander, Budd has dedicated all of his past work and academic pursuits toward agriculture and advocacy for the industry.

“We are incredibly happy and excited to have Joe join us at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture,” said Doug Miyamoto, Director of the WDA. “With his strong ag background and education, he will bring a unique skill set and fresh perspective to our department that will help us navigate through the challenges the ag industry faces in Wyoming.”

“I’m honored and excited to be back at WDA” Budd said. “Agriculture has been an integral part of my life and career and I’m looking forward to working with our farmers and ranchers again. The industry is a key piece of Wyoming’s identity and economy and continues to represent a way of life that is worth fighting for.”

Budd was the JIO/PAPO Agriculture Program Coordinator and then a Senior Policy Analyst at the WDA in the Natural Resources and Policy division. Upon leaving the WDA, he became a Senior Policy Advisor for Governor Mark Gordon. Most recently, Budd went back to school to get his Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming College of Law and his Legum Magister from Pace University – Elisabeth Haub School of Law.

Budd was named Outstanding Student at the University of Wyoming College of Law, has received the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Harold P. Alley Award, and the United States Forest Service Regional Forester’s Award. Along with this, he was presented with the Presidential Award from the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts.

“Joe’s drive, work ethic, legal background and deep knowledge of ag and natural resources will be incredibly valuable to the efforts of the WDA,” said Miyamoto. “He is passionate about agriculture, has worked hard for the state’s agriculture industry, and knows Wyoming and the challenges we face. I am sure he will be an exemplary Deputy Director at the WDA.”

Budd received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management from the University of Wyoming in 2012, a Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 2024, and his Legum Magister from Pace Universtiy – Elisabeth Haub School of Law in 2025.

For more information on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, visit http://agriculture.wyo.gov .

-Wyoming Department of Agriculture