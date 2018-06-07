Buffalo High School Rodeo Results
June 7, 2018
Bareback Riding
Place, Member Name, City, 1st GO
1. Alaniz Jr., Jose Faith, 58.0
2. Clark, Teigan Meadow, 0.0
Barrel Racing
1. Rokke, Jada Camp Crook, 18.050
2. Hanson, Taylor Belle Fourche, 18.076
3. Groves, Kailyn Faith, 18.167
4. Howell, Shyanne Belle Fourche, 17.930
5. Kautzman, Logan Capitol, Mt 18.046
6. Bends, Kelci Cherry Creek, 18.162
7. Pedersen, Sydney Ludlow, 18.479
8. Kautzman, Coven Capitol, Mt 18.295
9. Fuerst, Sydney Belle Fourche, 18.298
10. Steele, Kayden Newell, 23.005
Breakaway Roping
1. Brewer, Shantell Dupree, 3.800
2. Clark, Cassidy Meadow, 3.000
3. Gray, Phannette Ridgeview, 100.000
4. Howell, Shyanne Belle Fourche, 3.520
5. Lee, Sierra Rhame, 5.440
6. Crago, Kylee Belle Fourche, 3.690
7. Kolb, Chantel Belle Fourche, 100.000
8. Ryan, Molly Belle Fourche, 4.110
9. Groves, Kailyn Faith, 4.200
10. Bends, Kelci Cherry Creek, 100.000
Bull Riding
1. Schmidt, TJ Belle Fourche, 67.0
2. Joens, Hadley Eagle Butte, 0.0
3. Beckman, Jaren Prairie City, 0.0
4. Carmichael, Kyler Faith, 0.0
5. Erlenbusch, Blake Lemmon, 0.0
6. Hebb, Marty C Cherry Creek, 0.0
7. Brewer, Cole Dupree, 0.0
8. Smith, Stran Lantry, 0.0
9. Eaton, Lane Dupree, 0.0
10. Jandreau, Camden J Eagle Butte, 0.0
Boy's Cutting
1. Crago, Cooper Belle Fourche, 72.5
2. Groves, Hugh Faith, 69.0
3. Carmichael, Kyler Faith, 65.0
Goat Tying
1. Groves, Kailyn Faith, 7.120
2. Brewer, Shantell Dupree, 8.240
3. Rokke, Jada Camp Crook, 8.870
4. Ward, Sierra Fruitdale, 9.730
5. Hanson, Taylor Belle Fourche, 7.790
6. Williams, Brooklyn Buffalo, 8.550
7. Miller, Mikenzy Faith, 8.410
8. Clark, Cassidy Meadow, 100.000
9. Steele, Kayden Newell, 100.000
10. Gray, Phannette Ridgeview, 8.600
Girl's Cutting
1. Groves, Kailyn Faith, 71.5
2. Lopez, Jessica Keldron, 63.0
3. Ward, Sierra Fruitdale, 69.0
4. Hanson, Taylor Belle Fourche, 64.5
5. Lopez, Alexis Keldron, 61.0
6. Peterson, Jayme Belle Fourche, 62.5
7. Crago, Kylee Belle Fourche, 0.0
8. Smith, Madison Spearfish, 0.0
Pole Bending
1. Howell, Shayla Belle Fourche, 21.221
2. Hanson, Taylor Belle Fourche, 21.601
3. Ward, Sierra Fruitdale, 21.434
4. Clark, Cassidy Meadow, 21.875
5. Ferguson, Sidni Dupree, 20.925
6. Kautzman, Coven Capitol, Mt 21.750
7. Brewer, Shantell Dupree, 22.063
8. Ryan, Molly Belle Fourche, 22.147
9. Woodward, Marlene Dupree, 35.877
10. Pedersen, Sydney Ludlow, 22.767
Reined Cow Horse
1. Ward, Sierra Fruitdale, 137.0
2. Groves, Kailyn Faith, 135.5
3. Fox, Abby Redig, 64.0
4. Pedersen, Sydney Ludlow, 60.0
Saddle Bronc
1. Fischbach, Rowdy Faith, 39.0
2. Crago, Cooper Belle Fourche, 0.0
3. Ward, Colton Miller, 0.0
4. Carmichael, Kyler Faith, 0.0
5. Satzinger, Eli Belle Fourche, 0.0
6. Clark, Teigan Meadow, 0.0
7. Paul, Iver Faith, 0.0
Steer Wrestling
1. Adams, Samuel Buffalo, 6.430
2. Brewer, Cole Dupree, 7.670
3. Shorb, Seth Hermosa, 8.730
4. Ward, Colton Miller, 12.510
5. Labrier, Bradey Belle Fourche, 100.000
6. Thybo, Jesse Belle Fourche, 13.290
7. Mcamis, Tee Belle Fourche, 16.620
Team Roping
1. Olson, Trevor Mud Butte, 9.990
2. Engesser, Jace Spearfish, 9.990
3. Fuhrer, Lan Belle Fourche, 26.360
4. Crago, Cooper Belle Fourche, 26.360
5. Clark, Cassidy Meadow, 29.490
6. Clark, Teigan Meadow, 29.490
7. Howell, Shayla Belle Fourche, 9.450
8. Arneson, Tarin Enning, 9.450
9. Groves, Hugh Faith, 25.580
10. Groves, Harland Faith, 25.580
Tiedown
1. Crago, Cooper Belle Fourche, 20.380
2. Larson, Sam Prairie City, 20.920
3. Arneson, Tarin Enning, 13.070
4. Clark, Teigan Meadow, 100.000
5. Fuhrer, Lan Belle Fourche, 14.620
6. Engesser, Jace Spearfish, 100.000
7. Brewer, Cole Dupree, 15.980
8. Price, Brayden Red Owl, 19.500
9. Shorb, Seth Hermosa, 100.000
10. Groves, Harland Faith, 23.650
–Buffalo High School Rodeo