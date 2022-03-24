Build Your Base Featured at the 2022 NSAF Indoor Nationals

Pierre, SD – The Build Your Base program was showcased to athletes and their families at the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals March 11-13, 2022 in Staten Island, New York. The Build Your Base program, endorsed by the NSAF, provides athletes ready-to-use materials, best-in-class sports nutrition education, and high-quality protein to support optimal performance. The collaborative partnership between the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC), Sanford Health and the Sanford Sports Science Institute, as well as multiple state beef council partners implementing the program and Jack Links protein snacks serving as the official snack sponsor of the program, play vital roles as the program continues to expand its reach — impacting thousands across the United States.

The Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex hosted the 2,111 elite high school athlete participants and their families from 42 different states, the District of Columbia and two Canadian provinces. Athletes from all around the country set records during this year’s event, including 1 National Record, 2 National Class Records,17 new U.S. Leaders, 6 additional Top 10 U.S. All Time Performances, 63 U.S Top 5 Performers and Performances and 29 New Oceans Breeze Facility Records. The Build Your Base program was highlighted through multiple onsite and social media platforms. Ready-to-use program materials, as well as opportunities for athletes to learn more about the role high-quality proteins like beef play in an athlete’s diet were provided by the New York Beef Council at the Build Your Base booth inside the venue.

The NSAF sees the program as an extremely valuable tool for young athletes and were pleased to have the New York Beef Council onsite at the event. “We really appreciated having representatives from the Build Your Base Program on site at our Nike Indoor Nationals last weekend,” said Kristi Rieger, the NSAF’s Meet Director. “Build Your Base is really growing its national profile through athletes like pole vault American record-holder Chris Nilsen, utilizing the program as part of his daily regimen, and we look forward to continuing to get the word out to our young athletes about the role nutrition plays through our continued relationship.”

Build Your Base applications for the 2022/2023 Sports Season are now open and will remain open until April 30, 2022. Learn more about the Build Your Base program or how you can get involved by visiting http://www.buildyourbase.org

To learn more about the Build Your Base program and its national outreach efforts contact Suzy Geppert, sgeppert@sdbeef.org .

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council