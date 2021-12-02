Build Your Base Olympians to Travel South Dakota

Pierre, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) and Sanford Health are pleased to announce that three Build Your Base Team USA Olympians will be coming to South Dakota, December 6-9, 2021. U.S. Pole Vaulter, Chris Nilsen; U.S. Hammer Thrower, Deanna Price, and U.S. Shot Put Thrower, Payton Otterdahl will make their way through the state to launch the latest resource found within the Build Your Base program. While here, they will attend activities that include public meet and greets in Sioux Falls and Spearfish, SD.

These Build Your Base athletes know the importance of having a high-quality protein like beef included in their training and as part of their healthful lifestyle. Team USA Olympian, Deanna Price states, “As a professional athlete you need the highest quality source of fuel. Beef is a nutrient dense protein. Not only does it provide high quality protein, but has numerous amounts of vitamins and minerals that are essential for not only performance but for everyday living.”

Price is excited to travel to the state to launch the new “BEEF Strong” children’s story. Olympians will be signing and distributing the books at locations throughout South Dakota. The athlete’s schedules will be filled as they start their SD experience on Monday, December 6th with their first meet and greet at the USD Community College in Sioux Falls at 5:00 PM. The public is encouraged to come out and learn more about the Build Your Base program and the athletes who support it.

“The Build Your Base Program prepped me so well and without them I wouldn’t be in such great shape. Eating well is such a big part of competing well, and they absolutely do their part” stated Team USA Olympian and Silver Medalist, Chris Nilsen.

Tuesday, December 7th and Wednesday, December 8th will place athletes in area schools as well as the Sanford Children’s hospital. While there, athletes will discuss their road to a successful athletic career, share their personal stories, and discuss the role nutrition plays in both their performance and recovery. “Being a strength athlete all my life, I have always needed to be conscious about what I use to fuel my body. Beef is one of the main staples in my diet because it is high in protein, minerals and vitamins that I need to build muscle mass and maintain a healthy body at high levels of competition,” said Team USA Olympian, Payton Otterdahl.

Olympians will wrap up their experience on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Black Hills State University Joy Center where they will hold their final public meet and greet event at 4:30 p.m. MT. SDBIC Executive Director, Suzy Geppert is excited to be bringing them to South Dakota. “We are so proud of the work these athletes do on a day-to-day basis in supporting our product and the farmers and ranchers who raise it. They understand the nutritional value and importance of high-quality protein like beef as they work alongside us in making a difference for not only our youth athletes and their families, but athletes from across the world. We appreciate them and will continue to cheer for them as they build their base with BEEF!”

For more information and a full schedule, reach out to sgeppert@sdbeef.org or call the SDBIC office at 605-224-4722.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org .

