Building strong communities: a focus for new Panhandle Extension Educator 

Strong roots in rural western Nebraska gave Caitlin Roes, Rural Prosperity Nebraska Extension Educator for the Northern Panhandle, a deep appreciation for the community-focused lifestyle it offers.

“I was born and raised in rural western Nebraska,” she said. “I’m also a proud graduate of Chadron State College (CSC), where I earned bachelor’s degrees in Business Education and Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration.”

Her time at CSC shaped her passion for education and community engagement. Roes was the Assistant Director of Admissions and Campus Visits Coordinator, supporting student success and building strong community connections. She has deep roots in Dawes County and values rural Nebraska’s strong ties and traditions.

“Giving back to the local communities and helping them prosper is important to me. That’s what initially drew me to this role,” Roes said. “I have a strong desire to be involved in these communities, foster connections, and make a positive difference.”

Roes position covers eight counties, including Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan, and Sioux counties. Her primary focus is on fostering growth and resilience within rural communities. She will work on initiatives such as community leadership development, people attraction and placemaking, economic development, and regional collaboration. “Building relationships is at the heart of what I do, as it allows me to connect with individuals, businesses, and organizations to identify their needs and create meaningful solutions.”

Roes and her husband, Brady, live in Chadron, where he ranches and farms. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, Graham, and enjoy spending time outdoors with him and their golden doodle, Louie.

roes-rural

–UNL Extension