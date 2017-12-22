Bull-buying workshops set for January

Participants will learn how expected progeny differences can help them select the right bull for their herd.

Beef cattle producers will have an opportunity to learn about bull buying at workshops the North Dakota State University Extension Service is hosting this winter.

Kris Ringwall, NDSU Extension beef cattle specialist and director of NDSU's Dickinson Research Extension Center, is the presenter for the "Buying Bulls by the Numbers" workshops. He will focus on implementing expected progeny differences (EPDs) in bull selection.

"Our main goal is to provide producers a hands-on experience on how they can utilize these tools as they look at bull selection and pending purchases," Ringwall says.

The dates, locations and a contact person for the workshops are:

Jan. 17, Wishek – Crystal Schaunaman, agent, NDSU Extension/McIntosh County, 701-288-5181, crystal.schaunaman@ndsu.edu

Jan. 18, Carrington Research Extension Center – Joel Lemer, agent, NDSU Extension/Foster County, 701-652-2581, joel.lemer@ndsu.edu; or Tim Becker, agent, NDSU Extension/Eddy County, 701-947-2454, tim.becker@ndsu.edu

Jan. 26, Dickinson Research Extension Center – Lee Tisor, research specialist at the center, 701-456-1105, lee.tisor@ndsu.edu

Jan. 30, Agricultural Research Service facility, Mandan – Marissa Leier, agent, NDSU Extension/Morton County, 701-667-3340, marissa.m.leier@ndsu.edu

Feb. 9, Dickinson Research Extension Center – Tisor

Another workshop will be held in late January or early February in Grant County. For more information, contact Katie Wirt, agent, NDSU Extension/Grant County, at 701-622-3470 or katie.wirt@ndsu.edu.

"The hands-on discussion is designed to help producers utilize the data contained within breed sire summaries," Ringwall says.

Producers should bring herd bull registration numbers to the workshop. Ringwall and local Extension agents will work with producers to help them search breed databases to evaluate possible bull purchases using EPDs.

"The goal is to provide insights into how producers could effectively use the numbers by actually reviewing information from catalogs," Ringwall says. "This one-on-one exercise is designed to show producers how the EPDs can impact their production model."

Ringwall also will present information on genomics.

"The genetics of the beef herd in North Dakota is wide and varied," he notes. "One desired outcome of the workshops is to give producers an insight into how they can utilize genomics in their beef herds."

Space at each workshop is limited. Preregistration is required for the workshops, but they are free.

To reserve a place at one of the workshops, contact the local Extension office or Tisor at the Dickinson Research Extension Center.

–NDSU Extension