Bull Pen Preview at the 2020 MATE

Check out these breeders who are bringing bulls to this year’s MATE Show.

The Bull Pen Preview presented by the Northern Ag Network and KGHL offers tremendous exposure to breeders wishing to promote their genetics and program to commercial and registered cattlemen and women.

Live bulls from local breeders are displayed for potential buyers to evaluate the composition of the bulls. Passerby’s can visit with breeders and see for themselves the traits of their programs, purchase a bull right then and there, or get information about upcoming sales.

In 2020, the MATE Bull Pen Preview features fourteen breeders from across the region promoting five different breeds, Red Angus, Hereford, Black Angus, Galloway and Charolais. If in the market for a new herd sire this year, make sure to stop by and check out the newest genetics being offered –this could be the place to find “the one.”

While your looking through the pens of bulls, don’t forget to VOTE for what you believe is the best pen of bulls! The exhibitor that wins the popular vote will win 10 units of semen from Select Sires (winners choice, pending availability) and five (5) tickets for the NILE Raffle Filly. That’s not all! Those that voted for the winning pen are also put into a drawing to win three (3) tickets to the Raffle Filly. Winners announced on Friday, February 21 at 5 p.m..

Another great GIVEAWAY opportunity for MATE guests is sign up for their chance to win one of two $300 gift certificates toward the purchase of a bull from any of the breeders exhibiting at the MATE Show!

Cattle will be available to view each day of the show, check out the 2020 Bull Pen exhibitors listed below:

ADM Red Angus, Sanders, MT

Bar Star Cattle, Musselshell, MT

Berst Angus Ranch, Billings, MT

Blegen Galloways, Roundup, MT

Christensen Red Angus, Park City, MT

Fischer Red Angus, Harlowton, MT

Frank Herefords, Absarokee, MT

L Bar W Cattle Co., Absarokee, MT

Lost Creek Red Angus, Molt, MT

Redland Red Angus & Gelbvieh, Hysham, MT

Reisig Cattle, Hardin, MT

Shepherd Red Angus, Cody, WY

Sidwell Ranch, Columbus, MT

–MATE