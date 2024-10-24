Bullfighters, Barrelman, Pickup Men announced for 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The PRCA is proud to announce the bullfighters, barrelman and pickup men for the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge in Las Vegas, Dec. 5-14.
Below, are this year’s selections:
BULLFIGHTERS
Dusty Tuckness
Cody Webster
Nathan Jestes
BARRELMAN
John Harrison
PICKUP MEN
Tyler Kraft
Shawn Calhoun
Alternate – Matt Twitchell
–PRCA
