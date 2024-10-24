Bullfighters, Barrelman, Pickup Men announced for 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The PRCA is proud to announce the bullfighters, barrelman and pickup men for the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge in Las Vegas, Dec. 5-14.



Below, are this year’s selections:



BULLFIGHTERS

Dusty Tuckness

Cody Webster

Nathan Jestes



BARRELMAN

John Harrison



PICKUP MEN

Tyler Kraft

Shawn Calhoun

Alternate – Matt Twitchell

–PRCA