Bullis Creek Ranch “Generations of Predictability” Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: Jan. 27, 2025

Location: at the ranch – Wood Lake, NE

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages:

27 Limousin Bulls – $4,879

28 Red Angus Bulls – $6,232

55 Total Bulls – $5,568

Rob and Brenda Brawner welcomed a nice crowd to their ranch for the annual “Generations of Predictability” production sale. The sale offering included a hardy group of Limousin/Limflex & Red Angus Bulls that were hard as apples and built to last. The Brawners have placed emphasis on performance and have 15 years of feeding and carcass data from their herd. Rest assured that these genetics are proven and will leave functional hardy females while hanging a high quality carcass. A strong majority of the bulls sold to repeat buyers which is a testament to their program. Congratulations to the Brawner Family on another successful sale.



Top Lots

Lot 331 – $14,250. BCRR Lead Time 331L; DOB: 3/17/23; Sire: GMRA Trilogy 0226; MGS: RReds Seneca 731C. Sold to Stetson Allen of Ainsworth, NE.



Lot 327 – $10,000. BCRR Monument 327L; DOB: 3/16/23; Sire: Fritz Monument 618G; MGS: 3SCC Domain A163. Sold to Roger Lechtenburg of Ainsworth, NE.



Lot 339 – $10,000. BCRR Momentum 339L; DOB: 3/19/23; Sire: Fritz Monument 618G; MGS: Bieber CL Stockman E116. Sold to Eric Ravenscroft of Nenzel, NE.



Lot 360 – $10,000. BCRR Merlin 360L; DOB: 3/27/23; Sire: WFL Merlin 018A; MGS: Red LWNBRG Harvestor 103C. Sold to Stetson Allen of Ainsworth, NE.



Lot 3110 – $10,000. BCRR MR 3110L; DOB: 4/21/23; Sire: Fritz Monument 618G; MGS: Messmer Packer S008. Sold to Gordon Cattle Co of Chinook, MT.



Lot 3229 – $8,000. BRAW WF 3229L; DOB: 3/29/23; Sire: CJSL Windfall 9072W; MGS: NEBR Defense 809F. Sold to Kyle Schmale of Caroll, NE.

Rob Brawner (Right) makes opening comments before starting the 2025 sale.