Burger Battle Amanda RadkeSeptember 27, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Amanda RadkeSeptember 27, 2018Burger Battle: Beef industry fights for appropriate nomenclature and regulatory oversight of petri-dish proteins. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsOsage County, Okla., men are charged in cattle theftsJUSTICE FOR DUAL PEPPY: Former champion cutting horse found malnourished among dead horses in barnBreaking news: Judge orders no grizzly hunts in USVeterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterus