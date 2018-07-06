Burke Stampede Rodeo is July 20-22

Burke Stampede Rodeo Whoopin' It Up for the 29th year of Legendary Rodeo.

Get ready to kick up your heels and rock some outstanding rodeo Stampede Style. Burke South Dakota home to just at 600 people will come alive this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as some 6000 people drift in to spectate or compete in the Burke Stampede Rodeo. With well over $50,000 in pay outs, cowboys and cowgirls will come from all over the Midwest to compete. Performances are at 7:00 PM at the Stampede Arena.

The rider pictured above during the opening of the Burke Stampede Rodeo is Joni Pfaff Laska. From cattle drive to chuckwagon feed, Stampede Idol, and Stampede Rodeo, there promises to be lots of good old fashioned family fun, something for every one during the Stampede Rodeo weekend.

Once again, we are giving loyal fans a chance to win two rifles. This year's editions are Henry Frontier Lever action 22 Long Rifles with octagon barrels. The rifles are engraved with Burke Stampede Rodeo Commemorative logos. Raffle tickets are available now at First Fidelity Bank and Burke Community Pharmacy or from any Stampede Committee member or you can purchase yours at the Chuckwagon Feed, Stampede Idol Contest or during all rodeo performances.

The Stampede Rodeo Committee has teamed up with several businesses and individuals to bring especially special entertainment to the 2018 Stampede. Get ready Stampede fans to stretch your smile for the man that found his true calling as a rodeo clown. Shawn Stutzman of Staplehurst, Nebraska promises his act to be totally original. Shawn has been a rodeo entertainer for 20 years and has been voted the rodeo clown of the year 22 different times in 5 different rodeo associations. You won't want to miss a single performance.

Once again, the Stampede Committee with the help of loyal sponsors is offering up $3000 added in the rough stock events and the very popular big screen by Frost View entertainment will be back.

Legendary Rodeo, Legendary Entertainment, Legendary Fun: July 20-22, 7 pm at the Stampede Arena Burke, SD. The Legendary Burke Stampede Rodeo.

2018 BURKE STAMPEDE FAVORITES AND SCHEDULE:

Announcer: Travis Schauda , Broken Bow, Nebraska.

Stock Contractor: Wilson Rodeo Company, Interior, South Dakota.

Wednesday July 18th, 2018: Kick off of the annual Trail to the Stampede with a trail ride. Call trail boss Chris Cernetisch for more information or to be a part of the Trail to the Stampede. Call 6058300473

Thursday July 19th, 2018: Trail to the Stampede continues with a Longhorn Cattle Drive down Burke's Main Street at 4:30 PM. Authentic Chuckwagon feed (free will offering) at Burke Arena 6:00 PM Stampede Idol Contest Burke Arena following chuckwagon feed. $500.00 prize. Must preenter at 830 2083 or 7752294.Friday, July 20th, 2018: Rodeo Performance 7:00 PM Stampede Arena. Rodeo Dance to Marci Mitchel band under the tent on the rodeo grounds following rodeo performance.

Saturday, July 21st, 2018: Cowboy breakfast and Slack Stampede Arena 9:00 AM. Rodeo Performance 7:00 PM Stampede Arena. Modern Woodman of America night at the rodeo…..get your discount tickets at the gate. Presentation of the Gloria StevicksConnot award during Stampede Rodeo. Rodeo Dance to Marci Mitchel band under the tent on the rodeo grounds following rodeo performance.

Sunday July 22nd, 2018: Cowboy breakfast and Slack Stampede Arena 9:00 AM. Rodeo Performance 7:00 PM Stampede Arena.

Ticket Information: Advance $8.00, AT the Gate: $10.00. Kids 10 and under admitted FREE. Ticket on sale at BURKE: Burke One Stop, First Fidelity Bank, Green's Grocery, Burke True Value, Pump N' Stuff, The G.A.B., Burke Community Pharmacy, Stella's. GREGORY: B&F Variety, Mr.G's. PLATTE: Pharmco, The Yellow Rose Arena. BONESTEEL: Cuzn's Corner, Cahoy's General Store. FAIRFAX: Koenig's Market, Constitution Bar and Grill. NAPER NEBRASKA: Naper Café. WINNER Winner Animal Clinic. WAGNER: K's Qwik Stop. SPENCER NEBRASKA: KC's Roadrunner

Let the Stampede and the good old cowboy and cowgirl way come to life for you…..Can't wait to see ya'll at the Stampede!

–Burke Stampede