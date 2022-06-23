Burke Stampede Rodeo to offer music and outdoor movie

Brandon Jones and Dustin Evans to headline rodeo dances at the Burke Stampede Rodeo

Rip Roarin’ Bronc Stompin’ Stampede Rodeo will be followed by Rip Roarin’ Boot Stompin’ Stampede Fun! The Burke Stampede Rodeo Committee is excited to land top entertainment for this year’s post rodeo dances.

Friday night will feature the Brandon Jones Band. Homegrown in the beautiful, rugged Black Hills, Brandon Jones has made a name for himself as one of the Midwest’s premier entertainers. In the last decade, the red-bearded Rapid City native went from strumming in his garage and a regional appearance at the Texaco Country Showdown to opening for some of country music’s legendary acts. With a powerful, rustic voice, unmatched stage energy, and a cast of world-class musicians backing him up, Brandon Jones and his band have been invited to share the stage with the likes of BlackHawk, Sawyer Brown, Clint Black, Jordan Davis, Jo Dee Messina, Doug Stone, Aaron Watson, Kolby Cooper, Koe Wetzel, Diamond Rio, Chancey Williams, Ned LeDoux, and Casey Donahue. In 2019, Brandon Jones released his debut EP featuring “Black Hills Back Road” and “Kiss Me All Night”. The performer and radio host has always stood by his claim that he owes his success to his friends, family, and enthusiastic fan base. The Brandon Jones Band will light up the Stampede Arena and dance floor at the completion of the last bull ride at the Friday performance of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association sanctioned Burke Stampede.

Saturday night will feature Dustin Evans and Good Times Band. Born and raised in Wessington Springs South Dakota, Dustin attended SDSU in Brookings where he majored in Broadcast Journalism. Dustin now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Dustin’s Dad was the equally famous Kyle Evans, and Dustin relates that he does not remember a time when he wasn’t around music. He first performed on stage with his Dad when he was three. Dustin took some piano lessons as a kid, and stayed active in band and music throughout school. He drummed for a rock band as a freshman in high school, then played guitar in another band his junior year. He started a country band, “The Outriders” with the son of his Dad’s drummer the summer of his Senior year. Word spread quickly and the calendar started to fill up and Dustin began to realize he could get paid for doing something he loved. After college, Dustin set his sights on recording an album in Nashville and joined an already popular band from Mitchell, South Dakota. They recorded some albums and started playing enormous venues with famous people. Dustin says, “I’ll have to tell you about it sometime”…..No better time to tell us than Saturday night at the Burke Stampede. Dustin Evan and the Good Times will rock the rodeo grounds Saturday Night following the crack of the chute gate on the last bull rider.

Aside from the world class dance/concert entertainment of Jones and Evans, the Stampede Rodeo Committee is adding a little more fun in the way of a night at the movies. HiDef Rodeo who bring the Stampede Big Screen will turn the Burke Stampede Arena into an outdoor theater complete with movie, popcorn and concessions on the arena floor Thursday evening at dusk or there abouts. Stay tuned for more information.

Make plans to attend The Burke Stampede Rodeo: Muddy Creek Rodeo of Interior, SD: stock contractor. Justin Rumford of Ponca City Oklahoma: rodeo entertainer, Travis Schauda Broken Bow, Nebraska: announcer, HiDef Rodeo: Big Screen and Music. Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Assn and Women’s Professional Rodeo Assn. approved

Thursday July 14, Outdoor movie on the HiDef Rodeo Big Screen…at dusk

Friday July 15, 7 PM Brandon Jones Band to follow rodeo performance

Saturday July 16, 7 PM Dustin Evans and Good Times to follow rodeo performance

Sunday July 17, 7 PM Rodeo performance

–Burke Stampede