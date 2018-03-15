Business Council launches program focusing on local, fresh food options

The Wyoming Business Council's new Grown in Wyoming program helps producers expand their markets by connecting them with retail outlets, restaurants and provides consumers with fresh, local food.

The Wyoming Business Council has officially launched Grown in Wyoming, a program designed to open new markets for Wyoming farmers and ranchers and expand local food options for consumers.

Grown in Wyoming promotes all types of agriculture, food and fiber raised and produced in the state. The program connects farmers and ranchers with wholesale and retail consumers.

Members have full use of the program's logo and promotional material and prominent display on a map featuring the location of local growers and ranchers and outlets selling local products.

"Ultimately, the program will help our local food companies market their products and help our consumers choose Wyoming when they eat." Briana Tanaka, agriculture and international trade coordinator for the Business Council

Retailers and restaurants looking for locally-sourced foods and fibers are encouraged to market themselves to producers through the Grown in Wyoming program.

"People want to know where their food is coming from. Ag is a valuable part of Wyoming's economy, and it's an industry that can be responsive to national trends like sustainably sourced food." said Briana Tanaka, agriculture and international trade coordinator for the Business Council. "With the education and awareness raised by this program, we expect to generate more demand for Wyoming-grown products."

The demand for locally-grown produce, meats and fibers is accelerating.

"This program will help differentiate, identify and promote foods and fibers predominantly grown in Wyoming," Tanaka said. "Ultimately, the program will help our local food companies market their products and help our consumers choose Wyoming when they eat."

Members receive market exposure through consulting, promotion and brand campaigns in addition to being featured in profiles and stories on the website, on social media and in materials directed toward grocery stores, restaurants and consumers.

Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to alert food and fiber companies to this opportunity, visit the website at http://www.growninwyoming.org and follow Grown in Wyoming social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

–Wyoming Business Council