Butte County Equipment Awarded 2025 Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

BELLE FOURCHE—A long history of hard work and dedication earned the Lindskov family a well deserved recognition, as their business, Butte County Equipment was awarded the 2025 Family-Owned Small Business of the Year from the South Dakota Small Business Association.

Bryson Patterson, SBA South Dakota District Director and Justin Everett, SBA Regional Administrator traveled to Belle Fourche on April 29 to present the honor. With a plaque, cake and balloons in hand, the awards presentation began. “The family-owned business award is one of my favorite SBA awards because it recognizes the business that has been handed down from generation to generation,” said Patterson. “And when you talk about recognizing businesses, building wealth in our communities and supporting families, that’s really what it’s all about.”

Four generations make up the Lindskov business dynasty. The Automotive Company was started by Bill Lindskov. “My uncle owned it clear back in the 50s, and I worked for him and did all the mechanic work and farming and stuff and then he died in 1980 and that’s when I came into it, we were New Holland dealers until recently,” explained Dennis Lindskov.

In 2008 Dennis and his wife, Margaret, were honored for having one of the top eight best New Holland Balers sales in US and Canada. Along with running the Lindskov Implement in Isabel & Mobridge, Dennis and Margaret dabbled in a variety of ventures, from Margaret selling her items on QVC and teaching, to Dennis buying and renovating the Isabel Hotel and driving the ambulance for 25 years. Hard work has never deterred them. Dennis explained, “Actually, we never got into anything in our life that we ever lost money, but we did it all ourselves.”

Dennis and Margaret passed their work ethic on to their children. All of their kids are hardworking and two of the children, Aaron Lindskov and Kenita Jensen, have joined the family business.

Kenita runs Butte County Equipment, which came under the Automotive Company and Lindskov Implement umbrella in 2013. A few years ago, Aaron moved from the Isabel location to help run the Belle Fourche store with his sister. “I’ve been down here for three and a half years and my sister’s been here for 12 to 13 years. I came down here from Isabel, I oversee the sales and services at all three stores. Kenita and I work together on the business decisions and stuff like that. She makes sure all the paperwork is done for everything and takes care of how we spend money,” explained Aaron. Kenita’s son, Jadon, has recently joined the Butte County Equipment team.

Belle Fourche Mayor, Randy Schmidt was on hand to read a Small Business Proclamation and recognized the achievement. “Recognize and commend Kenita Jensen and Butte County Equipment for their remarkable impact and lasting contributions to our community,” he said.

The SD SBA awards are handed out at this time to celebrate National Small Business Week that happens annually in May. South Dakota has 95,000 small business and entrepreneurs. South Dakota’s small firms employ 208,000 people and make up 98 percent of all businesses in the state. “Every year since 1963 the President has signed a declaration that the first week of May is National Small Business Week, and this is a time where we get to recognize small business owners throughout our state and throughout our country,” said Patterson.

After serving the region for around 44 years, as Automotive Company, Lindskov Implement and Butte County Equipment, Dennis is thankful for the honor. “It really surprised me. I guess it really feels great, it really does,” he said.

Aaron added, “I think it’s great! It is great to get recognized for what we’ve done and the community service and I guess it’s really good for the whole family—from my mom and dad to my sister and everybody—It’s just good for everybody, all of our employees—we couldn’t do it without the employees—we got great employees!”

Dennis Lindskov, Margaret Lindskov and Aaron Lindskov prepare to receive 2025 Family- Owned Small Business of the Year Award. image-19

Butte County Equipment was awarded the 2025 Family-Owned Small Business of the Year from the South Dakota Small Business Association, from left: Justin Everett, SBA Regional Administrator, Jadon Jensen, Aaron Lindskov, Margaret Lindskov, Kenita Jensen, Dennis Lindskov and Bryson Patterson, SBA South Dakota District Director. image-20

Belle Fourche Mayor, Randy Schmidt, reads a Small Business Proclamation honoring Butte County Equipment and the Lindskov and Jensen families. image-21

-Butte County Equipment