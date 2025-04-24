C S Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 17, 2024

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Jon Millar

Averages:

33 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $5,315

It was kind of a blustery day for the CS Angus Ranch Annual bull sale, but the feel of moisture in the air was very welcomed. Craig & Shelby Weirather brought a very nice set of yearling bulls to town for their annual sale. A smaller sale in numbers, but excellent quality and uniformity.



Top bulls:

Lot 38, CS Twenty Twenty 419, Feb. 17, 2024 son of VDAR Twenty Twenty 2020 x VDAR Cornerstone, sold to Kemph Ranch, Pompeys Pillar, MT for $9,500.



Lot 26, CS Vermilion Spur 417, Feb. 17, 2024 son of Vermilion Spur B024 x VAR Reserve, sold to Crago Land & Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD for $9,250.



Lot 31, CS Duke 435, Mar. 4, 2024 son of Millars Duke 134 x VDAR Black Cedar 2114, sold to Dobesh Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD for $8,500.



Lot 29, CS Duke 431, Mar. 3, 2024 son of Millars Duke 134 x Boyd New Day 8005, sold to James Bird, Volberg, MT for $8,000.



Lot 30, CS Duke 430, Mar. 1, 2024 son of Millars Duke 134 x Koupals B&B Identity, sold to Gotfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $8,000.

Craig Burman, Monte Snook and Lonnie Hall at the CS Angus Ranch sale. 761ab365eba3-cody__Monte__Lonnie

Crago Land & Livestock, CS Angus bull buyer. fd11a63c8658-crago_

Craig Weirather making opening comments at the CS Angus Ranch bull sale. 7921bf6c6228-Craig_