C S Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 17, 2024
Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD
Auctioneer: Jon Millar
Averages:
33 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $5,315
It was kind of a blustery day for the CS Angus Ranch Annual bull sale, but the feel of moisture in the air was very welcomed. Craig & Shelby Weirather brought a very nice set of yearling bulls to town for their annual sale. A smaller sale in numbers, but excellent quality and uniformity.
Top bulls:
Lot 38, CS Twenty Twenty 419, Feb. 17, 2024 son of VDAR Twenty Twenty 2020 x VDAR Cornerstone, sold to Kemph Ranch, Pompeys Pillar, MT for $9,500.
Lot 26, CS Vermilion Spur 417, Feb. 17, 2024 son of Vermilion Spur B024 x VAR Reserve, sold to Crago Land & Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD for $9,250.
Lot 31, CS Duke 435, Mar. 4, 2024 son of Millars Duke 134 x VDAR Black Cedar 2114, sold to Dobesh Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD for $8,500.
Lot 29, CS Duke 431, Mar. 3, 2024 son of Millars Duke 134 x Boyd New Day 8005, sold to James Bird, Volberg, MT for $8,000.
Lot 30, CS Duke 430, Mar. 1, 2024 son of Millars Duke 134 x Koupals B&B Identity, sold to Gotfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $8,000.