CAB convention: Seven families earn production awards News | Oct 1, 2025 Share this story Share Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link Seedstock Commitment to Excellence: Tehama Angus RanchThe Borror family has raised Angus cattle for three generations, among rows of orchards across the Northern California rangeland. Bill, his son Kevin and his grandson Bryce Borror balance maternal strength, carcass merit, and customer profitability while stewarding decades-old pastures and using data-driven breeding decisions.image-1 Commercial Commitment to Excellence: Willis Ranch Six generations of ranching on Wyoming and Utah lands shaped the Willis family’s approach to raising Angus cattle. In the high desert, Willis Ranch combines traditional stockmanship with modern genetic tools, like GeneMax® Advantage™ and AngusLinkSM, to produce cattle that thrive and meet high-quality carcass targets.image-2 Feedyard Commitment to Excellence: 4K Cattle LLC At 4K Cattle LLC near Hills, Minnesota, the Knoblochs focus on quality over scale. They’ve built a system where detail, consistency and relationships deliver premium results. The Knoblochs pens are filled with home-raised calves and those sourced from Dakota ranches. All fed cattle are marketed on the grid through Upper Iowa Beef.image-3 Canadian Commitment to Excellence: Cross Cattle Co. In the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, brothers Austin and Malcolm Cross are building on a century of family history on this land. They focus on quality from the start, with clear intentions to raise cattle that perform well in the pasture and consistently meet high standards for carcass merit. image-4 Sustainability Award: Means Ranch CompanyAcross the Davis Mountain foothills in Texas, cowboys drive Angus cows over sparse grama and greasewood under a pitiless sun. Jon and Jackie Means manage the ranch with sustainable grazing, water conservation and careful selection of Angus genetics, producing high-quality beef while protecting the environment.image-5 Ambassador Award: Maplecrest FarmsThe beef business is built on partnerships, some sealed by pen, some with a handshake. At Maplecrest Farms in Hillsboro, Ohio, Joanie Grimes and her family bridge every step of the beef supply chain, from raising Angus seedstock to managing a retail meat store and hosting food industry partners.image-6 Progressive Partner: Zybach AngusIn the Texas Panhandle, the Zybachs raise cattle with care and lift others along the way. During his time as president of the Texas Angus Association, Steve Zybach saw the need to help smaller producers be more profitable. He acted on it, creating value-added program feeder calf sales in conjunction with various auction barns across the state. image-7 –Certified Angus Beef Share this story Share Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link News Trump administration announces new rural recreation grants Oct 1, 2025 Shaping the Future of Ranching: MSGA Opens Registration for 141st Annual Convention Oct 1, 2025 FDA Conditionally Approves First Drug for Prevention and Treatment of New World Screwworm Infestations in Cattle Oct 1, 2025 North Dakota Beef Commission welcomes new Outreach and Engagement Specialist Oct 1, 2025 Ky Hamilton wins bull riding at Cinch Playoffs The Governor’s Cup presented by Texas Precious Metals Oct 1, 2025 See more Trending - News Proof of ownership: South Dakota livestock reported missing Sep 26, 2025 USDA: No payment for heifer retention Sep 26, 2025 Montana Farm Bureau urges Secretary of the Interior to take swift action regarding bison allotments Sep 25, 2025 Screwworm moves northward, US-Mexico summit focuses on corruption Sep 26, 2025 UPDATED DAILY: 2024 Wrangler NFR Round Results and Averages Dec 15, 2024 See more