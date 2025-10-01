YOUR AD HERE »

CAB convention: Seven families earn production awards

Seedstock Commitment to Excellence: Tehama Angus Ranch
The Borror family has raised Angus cattle for three generations, among rows of orchards across the Northern California rangeland. Bill, his son Kevin and his grandson Bryce Borror balance maternal strength, carcass merit, and customer profitability while stewarding decades-old pastures and using data-driven breeding decisions.
image-1
Commercial Commitment to Excellence: Willis Ranch 
Six generations of ranching on Wyoming and Utah lands shaped the Willis family’s approach to raising Angus cattle. In the high desert, Willis Ranch combines traditional stockmanship with modern genetic tools, like GeneMax® Advantage™ and AngusLinkSM, to produce cattle that thrive and meet high-quality carcass targets.
image-2
Feedyard Commitment to Excellence: 4K Cattle LLC 
At 4K Cattle LLC near Hills, Minnesota, the Knoblochs focus on quality over scale. They’ve built a system where detail, consistency and relationships deliver premium results. The Knoblochs pens are filled with home-raised calves and those sourced from Dakota ranches. All fed cattle are marketed on the grid through Upper Iowa Beef.
image-3
Canadian Commitment to Excellence: Cross Cattle Co. 
In the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, brothers Austin and Malcolm Cross are building on a century of family history on this land. They focus on quality from the start, with clear intentions to raise cattle that perform well in the pasture and consistently meet high standards for carcass merit. 
image-4
Sustainability Award: Means Ranch Company
Across the Davis Mountain foothills in Texas, cowboys drive Angus cows over sparse grama and greasewood under a pitiless sun. Jon and Jackie Means manage the ranch with sustainable grazing, water conservation and careful selection of Angus genetics, producing high-quality beef while protecting the environment.
image-5
Ambassador Award: Maplecrest Farms
The beef business is built on partnerships, some sealed by pen, some with a handshake. At Maplecrest Farms in Hillsboro, Ohio, Joanie Grimes and her family bridge every step of the beef supply chain, from raising Angus seedstock to managing a retail meat store and hosting food industry partners.
image-6
Progressive Partner: Zybach Angus
In the Texas Panhandle, the Zybachs raise cattle with care and lift others along the way. During his time as president of the Texas Angus Association, Steve Zybach saw the need to help smaller producers be more profitable. He acted on it, creating value-added program feeder calf sales in conjunction with various auction barns across the state.  
image-7

–Certified Angus Beef

