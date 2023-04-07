Cactus Cattle Company 4th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: March 30, 2023



Location: Belle Fourche Livestock- Belle Fourche, SD



Auctioneer: Greg Goggins



Averages:

74 coming two-year old Angus Bulls Averaged $4,432



Lot 24 at $9,500 to TL Burch Ranch LLC, Alzada, MT; Cactus Cortachy Boy 103; 4/28/21; RM DUNL Cortachy Boy 8622 x SITZ RLS Investment.



Lot 27 at $8,500 to TL Burch Ranch LLC, Alzada, MT; Cactus 2 Trend 105; 5/7/21; RM 2 Trend 6592 x Barstow Cash.



Lot 50 at $6,500 to Bart Burdick, Baker, MT; Cactus 2 Trend 107; 5/10/21; RM 2 Trend 6592 x SITZ Bullseye 10594.



Lot 12 at $6,250 to Challis Creek Ranch, Challis, ID; Cactus Cortachy Boy 136; 4/22/21; RM DUNL Cortachy Boy 8622 x RM 2 Trend 3105.



Lot 5 at $6,000 to Kieffer Ranch, Rapid City, SD; Cactus 2 Trend 110; 5/12/21; RM 2Trend 6592 x Vermilion Boss Z006.



Lot 46 at $6,000 and to Snook Land & Livestock, Sundance, WY; Cactus Cortachy Boy 170; 5/16/21; RM DUNL Cortachy Boy 8622 x B Bar Identity 9193.



Cactus Cattle Company had a nice group of range ready coming two year old bulls ready to get out and breed cows. Congratulations on a good sale.