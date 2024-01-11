Calculating Annual Cow Costs webinar series scheduled for January and February

Nebraska Extension will host a webinar on Monday and Thursday evenings in late January and February on the fundamentals of knowing and calculating annual cow costs.

Knowing annual cow costs is the foundation for evaluating and making management decisions that can improve profitability for a cow-calf enterprise. Significant increases in input costs challenge producers to examine the cost of production and identify where there may be opportunities to adjust the production system. Calculating costs and breaking them into categories gives an understanding of where there may be an opportunity to make changes.

Topics to be covered will include:

Understanding economic unit cost of production for the cow-calf enterprise.

Recognizing the value and cost of both grazed and harvested feed.

Calculating cow depreciation and replacement development costs.

Figuring the cost of equipment and labor utilized in the cow-calf enterprise.

Examining breeding expenses and evaluating the value and cost relationship.

Reviewing benchmark cost and production data to see how you compare.

The webinar series will be held on Jan. 29 and Feb.1, 5, 8, 12, and 15 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. CST. The cost is $60 per person and includes a resource workbook. The course is limited to 30 participants. To register, go tohttps://go.unl.edu/cow_costs . Registration is requested by Jan. 22 to ensure pre-meeting preparation material is available to participants. A computer and internet connection will be needed to participate in the webinar series.

For questions about the webinar series or for more information, contact Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator, at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu .

–UNL Extension