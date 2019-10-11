SDSU’s Calf Value Discovery Program Registration Open

R-CALF filed the first such complaint in April, with others subsequently filing similar suits. Staff photo

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The SDSU Extension Calf Value Discovery Program allows cow/calf operators to gain valuable feedback to help them improve management decisions that impact the financial bottom-line. Post-weaning performance influences the price received when calves are marketed at or near weaning. Obtaining post-weaning animal and carcass performance data provides producers with additional information to make the best financial and management decisions for their operations.

The program is designed to allow producers to consign a minimum of five steer calves weighing between 500 and 800 lb. Cattle will be fed in an accelerated finishing program at Vander Wal Yards located in Bruce, S.D. where SDSU personnel will weigh cattle periodically and send performance updates to their owners. Cattle will be sold in truckload lots beginning on or around May 15, 2020. All cattle will be sold on a grid price system.

It is encouraged that calves arrive at the facility with sufficient vaccination against important disease issues. The timing and success of vaccinating calves at arrival is less than optimal. Sufficient vaccination is considered as:

5-way viral (BVD-1, BVD-2, IBR, BRSV, PI3) vaccine

At least 2 doses of a killed 5-way; or

At least 1 dose of a MLV 5-way

Mannheimia haemolytica vaccine: 1 dose

7-way Clostridial vaccine: 2 doses

Registration for the program closes October 15. Calves can be delivered to the Cottonwood Research Station on Tuesday, November 5 between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., or delivered directly to Vander Wal Yards on either Wednesday, November 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or Thursday, November 7 between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Calves delivered to Cottonwood must be brand inspected prior to arriving, as there will not be a brand inspector at Cottonwood due to sale day in Phillip.

For additional information, please contact SDSU Extension Beef Specialist Julie Walker at 605.688.5458, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate Warren Rusche at 605.688.5452 or visit the SDSU Extension Calf Value Discovery Program at https://www.sdstate.edu/agriculture-food-environmental-sciences/animal-science/calf-value-discovery-program.

