California fully implements Prop 12 pork measure 

When California’s Proposition 12 requiring that pork sold in the state must come from animals raised under certain housing conditions went into effect on January 1, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) had registered 1,100 food distributors and accredited 15 companies to certify producers and distributors selling pork that complies with the initiated measure, CDFA said in a statement toThe Hagstrom Report.

On the enforcement side, CDFA’s Animal Care Program added five team members to the staff in the field “also providing certification services, outreach and education,” the statement said.

California voters passed Proposition 12 regulating the sale of whole pork from breeding pigs by a vote of 63% to 37% in 2018, and in 2022 the Supreme Court upheld the law. Implementation was delayed until January 1 to allow for the sale of pork that was already in the supply chain.

“Extensive stakeholder engagement, meetings, and educational webinars have been held since the Supreme Court upheld the law,” CDFA said in the statement. “The agency has worked with stakeholder groups like the National Pork Board, the National Pork Producers Council, the North American Meat Institute, the United Egg Producers, and the American Egg Board to provide outreach and education.”

The National Pork Producers Council opposed the measure and took the case to the Supreme Court but has said it appreciated the California state government’s efforts to achieve a smoother transition to provide pork that is compliant with the law.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, have introduced the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act (H.R. 4417 and S. 2019) in Congress to invalidate Prop 12 and laws like it, but it has encountered opposition.

A Harvard Law School report said the EATS proposal would negate more than 1,000 state and local laws.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also introduced the Protecting Interstate Commerce for Livestock Producers Act, which would prevent state and local entities from regulating the production, raising or importation of livestock and livestock goods from other states.

Wayne Pacelle

Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, added, “Final implementation of Prop 12 in the new year not only provides the prospect of dramatically better living conditions for pigs in American agriculture, but it provides a critical market for thousands of pig farmers who don’t rely on immobilizing crates as a routine animal-housing practice.”

–The Hagstrom Repor