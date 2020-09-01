California poultry plant to sut down after COVID-19 deaths

Foster Farms, a prominent poultry producer in California’s Central Valley, will shut down a plant after eight workers die of COVID-19, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Meanwhile, a boycott of Foster Farm products is being contemplated by the United Farm Workers, the Jakara Movement Punjabi Sikh organization, the Faith in the Valley faith-based community organizing group, and by people who have lost family members to COVID-19 who worked there, UFW said in a news release.

The groups said that since August 5, the company has not implemented county directives, has delayed comprehensive testing of all workers, and did not comply immediately with Merced County Department of Public Health orders to shut down the plant.

–The Hagstrom Report