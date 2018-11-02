California Sens. Feinstein, Harris ask for additional farm trade compensation

California Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris today asked Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to compensate farmers more than planned for their losses due to retaliatory trade measures.

Citing a USDA study that estimates 2018 farm incomes will declined $9.8 billion from 2017 levels, the two senators wrote, "California relies on export markets for many agricultural goods, including many specialty crops that are grown almost exclusively in our state. These same goods now face steep tariffs, and farmers are facing severe losses."

"Unfortunately, the assistance provided by the department does not make up for the drastic losses California farmers have faced due to tariffs imposed by China, Mexico, Canada, and the European Union," the letter said.

"For instance, a recent University of California, Davis study estimated the total loss to pistachios due to trade actions as $384 million, but the USDA has so far only announced $85.2 million in pistachio purchases as part of the trade assistance."

–The Hagstrom Report