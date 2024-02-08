Calving workshop to be held at the Old Armory in Malta

Phillips County Farm Bureau is hosting a free calving workshop Monday, February 19, in Malta. The county Farm Bureau was awarded a County Program Grant through the MFB Foundation and received a generous sponsorship from AgWest Farm Credit to fund this event. The seminar takes place from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Old Armory.

Calving season is right around the corner and there’s no better time to freshen up on recognizing and handling common calving issues. Whether you’re new to raising livestock or a seasoned rancher, this workshop covers a range of calving knowledge. Dr. Katie Rein, Crazy Mountain Veterinary Services, will cover calving difficulties with the help of Stella, a life-sized fiberglass calving simulator. Dr. Rein’s talk will cover when and how to assist, when to call the veterinarian and other calving “what ifs.”

Dana Jansen, director of the Montana Agricultural Safety Program, will provide considerations for improving safety during calving including ergonomics, low-stress handling techniques and facilities. She will also cover safety during spring cow work and branding.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free, informative event. Beverages and snacks will be provided.

For additional information contact Tom DePuydt, 406-674-7060 or Joy DePuydt, 406-654-4777.

–Montana Farm Bureau