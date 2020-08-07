Camp Crook: Fifth Annual Invitational Bronc Match

Broncs, Stray Gathering and Mini Bulls are coming to the Camp Crook arena Aug. 14, 2020.

The Camp Crook Roping Club is excited to be able to still rodeo and bring you the Invitational Bronc Match. South Dakota and surrounding areas has produced some top cowboys and cowgirls. We are fortunate to have some of those coming to Camp Crook. Some of the 30-ish cowboys coming are Jesse Bail, Kaden Deal (2019 Champion), Shorty Garrett, Jeremy Meeks (2018 Champion), Taygen Schuelke, Houston Brown, Cash Wilson, Jade Blackwell (2016 Champion), Dusty Hausauer, Lane Schuelke and Jacob Lewis (2017 Champion). Local up and coming saddle bronc riders will start the match off at 3 p.m. We will have 8 teams for the stray gathering that will run between our sections, it will be a tournament style. During the long go and the short go will be the finals for the stray gathering and we will buck 5 mini bulls with some young local talents testing their skills. The calcutta will start at 2:30 pm at the arena. There will be concession on the grounds. If you have questions give Karen Stevenson a call, 605-375-3124. Come enjoy the day!

–Camp Crook Roping Club