Camp Crook to host 4th annual Invitational Bronc Match
The Camp Crook Invitational Bronc Match committee invites one and all to their fourth annual event August 16, 2019 at 3 pm in Camp Crook, South Dakota. Bidding for the calcutta will start at 2:30.
The event will kick off with a surprise ride from a local bronc riding youth talent.
With $7,500 added and 30-32 bronc riders expected, the payout will make it worth their while.
Committee member Karen Stevenson said there will be big names from the world of bronc riding.
Below is a partial list of those planning to compete:
Cash Wilson –SDHSRA State Champ 2017-2019, 2019 NHSRA 2nd place, 2018 NHSRA champion
Taygen Schuelke- 2010-2011 SDHRA All Around and Saddle Bronc Champion
Jesse Bail – local cowboy with a list of accomplishments “a mile long,” said Stevenson.
Lane Stirling
Chet Smith
Jeremy Meeks – Last year’s champion, and 5 time Indian World Champion.
Curtis Garton – 3X South Eastern Circuit Champion, originally from New Zealand
Kaden Deal
Jacob Kammermer – CNFR qualifier
Lane Schuelke – CNFR qualifier
Houston Brown – 2017 NHSRA Champion
Carter Elshere – 2018 CNFR 3rd place
Dawson Jandreau
Tate Thybo – 2016 CNFR 3rd place
Jacob Lewis won the event in 2017 and Jade Blackwell won it in 2016, said Stevenson.
Stock contractors include Viara Rodeo-Shane Viara, 4 Horsemen – Rory Lemmel, Kling Rodeo – Russ Kling and Stan Heading, Schmidt Rodeo – Cleve and Clete Schmidt, Longbrake Rodeo – Bud Longbrake, Knife & Guns Rodeo – Casey Holmes and Colt Floyd
The Bronc Match will be dedicated to the late Randy Curtis, former yard manager for Belle Fourche Livestock and friend to many in the rodeo and ranching world.
The event will include a stray gathering between sections of bronc riders.
Concessions and a beer garden will be available. Proceeds from the beer garden will go to support the Harding County Ambulance. F