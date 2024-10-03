Campbell Red Angus Awarded 2024 Pioneer Breeder of the Year

DENVER—Campbell Red Angus was recognized as the 2024 Pioneer Breeder of the Year by the Red Angus Association of America during the 71st National Red Angus Convention in Lincoln, Nebraska. Campbell Red Angus is operated by Robert and Kara Campbell along with their son Robby Campbell and his wife Sara, of McIntosh, South Dakota.

The RAAA Pioneer Breeder of the Year award honors longtime RAAA members who have upheld high standards of quality and excellence in their herds through dedicated breeding practices.

For over 50 years, Campbell Red Angus has been synonymous with exceptional quality Red Angus cattle and outstanding customer care. Robert’s late parents, Harold and Sherry Campbell, played a pivotal role in founding the Red Angus state programs in both South and North Dakota. Their enduring legacy is reflected in the family’s passionate support for the Red Angus breed and the commercial industry.

“You’ll see the Campbell’s several times throughout the year at the auction barns, supporting their customer’s sales. They’re kind, honest people who are always willing to help others,” said Bryan Gill of Gill Red Angus, Timber Lake, South Dakota. “The family was instrumental in starting these state programs and have been supporting Red Angus ever since, so they deserve to be recognized.”

With cattle sold across North America, Campbell Red Angus is dedicated to developing hardy, adaptable purebred and commercial cattle that thrive in diverse environments. Their ultimate goal is to consistently produce “cattle that perform for the cattleman.”

“When I think of Pioneer Breeder, there are a few long-standing Red Angus breeders that come to mind and Campbell Red Angus is one of them,” said Rachael Oliver, RAAA assistant director of commercial marketing. “Robert Campbell and his family have been in the Red Angus breed for many decades, playing an instrumental role in helping their customers market their feeder cattle. When you dig into the history of Red Angus, the Campbell name is always involved. Robert’s honesty and knowledge of the industry have been pivotal in my work in the different sectors of the beef supply chain. It’s always a joy to work with him and his family and I look forward to seeing what’s next for them.”

The Red Angus Association of America serves the beef industry by enhancing and promoting the measurable advantages of Red Angus and Red Angus-influenced cattle. RAAA provides commercial producers with objectively described cattle by implementing new technologies and using scientifically sound principles that quantify traits of economic importance to beef producers in all segments of the beef industry. For more information, visit http://www.RedAngus.org .

Robert and Kara Campbell, son Robby Campbell and wife Sara, accepted the 2024 Pioneer Breeder of the Year Award at the National Red Angus Convention in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 13. The award was presented by Bryan Gill. image-2

–Red Angus Association of America